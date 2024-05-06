Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena’s mother dies

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena’s mother Sankutala Jena passed away at 1.40 PM today at the age of 81.

Sankutala Jena breathed her last at the Chief Secretary’s government quarter at Unit-6 in Bhubaneswar.

Several dignitaries including Development Commissioner-Cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Surendra Kumar and Principal Secretaries including Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Hemant Sharma, Bishnupada Sethi, Vishal Kumar Dev, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Chithra Arumugam and Manoj Kumar Mishra paid homage to the departed soul by visiting Jena’s government quarter.

Apart from them, people who know the Chief Secretary and her mother by person condoled her death and prayed for her departed souls to rest in peace and God’s graces and solace for the bereaved family members.

Later, Sankutala Jena’s body was taken to Puri Swargadwar where her last rites were performed in the presence of the Chief Secretary and his relatives and close friends.