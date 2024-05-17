Below Header Govt Ad

Odisha man climbs 147 floors in 23 minutes, makes record at CN Tower Climb for Nature in Toronto

World
By Himanshu
Bhubaneswar: Bringing laurels to the country, a man from Odisha has recently made a record after climbing 147 floors in merely 23 minutes at the CN Tower Climb for Nature organised by the World Wildlife Fund Worldlife Fund in Toronto, Canada. A participant needs to climb 1776 steps at the CN Tower, the iconic skyscraper to reach the top.

KC Kisku from Mayurbhanj district of Odisha is the CGM of PFC (Power Finance Corporation Ltd) who achieved the feat of climbing 147 floors in a record time.

The event was attended by approximately 6000 participants worldwide in which Kisku’s outstanding performance is a testament to the power of practice and perseverance. He climbed 147 floors in just 23 minutes which is claimed to be well below the world average of 40 minutes.

PFC has congratulated Kisku for his indomitable spirit and exceptional accomplishment and for inspiring us all to reach newer heights.

WWF-Canada’s most significant fundraising event, the Climb for Nature raises more than $1 million annually to protect habitats and species across Canada and around the world.

