9 districts of Odisha to witness thunderstorm with lightning and rain

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: As many as nine districts of Odisha will witness light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

Light to moderate  thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Koraput, Rayagarah, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Khandamal, Boudh, Nayagarah, Angul and Dhenkanal within next three hours, said the IMD.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places protect from lightning strike, it added.

