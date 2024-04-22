Odisha: CEO reviews election preparation of 6 districts

Bhubaneswar: Chief Electoral Officer Nikunj Bihari Dhal on Monday reviewed the election preparations of Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts at Gopbandhu Administrative Academy in Bhubaneswar.

In this review meeting, there was a wide discussion about the preparation of elections in all the parliamentary constituencies and assembly election constituencies under the said six districts.

At the beginning of the review meeting, the CEO focused on a free, impartial and transparent election.

In this meeting, collectors of 6 districts gave detailed information about the election preparations of the respective districts through PPT presentation.

Similarly, SPs of these six districts presented information regarding preparation to avoid law and order situation and other preparations through PPT presentation.

Special arrangements will be made in all the polling centers in view of summer. Each polling center will have adequate drinking water, separate toilets for women and men, shade for queuing, stalls and waiting rooms. There will be fan with uninterrupted power system in this place.

