Paitalagi Niti: Puri Sri Mandir to remain closed for darshan for 4 hours today

Puri: The famous Puri Sri Mandir is set to remain closed for four hours today for devotees for Paitalagi Niti of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

As per the information given by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), devotees will not be allowed inside the temple from 6 pm to 10 pm today.

It is worth mentioning here that during this ritual, a large amount of rice, dal, various vegetable curries, and assorted cakes are presented to the sibling deities in the Bhoga Mandap Gruha.

This ritual further involves the servitors covering the deities’ bodies with a special silk cloth known as ‘Basunga Patta.’ This cloth is treated with sandalwood paste during this ritual performed by Daitapati servitors.