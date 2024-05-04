Sucharita Mohanty Congress MP candidate from Puri returns ticket!

Puri: The Congress MP candidate from Puri Sucharita Mohanty, returns ticket say reports on Saturday, she adds that there is zero Party funding. In a email addressed to K.C. Venugopal AICC General Secretary (Organization) she returned the MP candidate ticket and wrote, “Our campaign in Puri Parliamentary Constituency has been hit hard because the Party has denied me funding. AICC Odisha In-Charge Dr Ajoy Kumar Ji categorically asked me to fend for myself.”

She further expressed her concerns by writing, “I was a salaried professional journalist who entered electoral politics 10 years ago. I have given all I have into my campaign in Puri. I tried a public donation drive to support my campaign for progressive politics without much success so far. I also tried to cut down the projected campaign spending to the minimum. Since I couldn’t raise funds on my own, I knocked at yours and all other doors of our Party’s Central Leadership, urging them to commit the necessary Party funds for an impactful campaign in Puri Parliament Seat.”

“Like in 2014, I find a groundswell of popular support behind our Party and my candidature. In this 2024 Satta Vs Janata election…” she further wrote. It is clear that only fund crunch is holding us back from a winning campaign in Puri. I regret that without Party funding, it won’t be possible to carry out the campaign in Puri.

The email further read, “I return the INC ticket for the Puri Parliamentary Constituency herewith.

I am a Congress woman with core Congress values in my DNA. I shall remain a loyal soldier of Congress and my leader Jananayak Rahul Gandhi Ji.”