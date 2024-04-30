Odisha: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik files nominations for Hinjili Assembly seat

Hinjili: The Chief Minister of Odisha and Biju Janta Dal (BJD) supremo, Naveen Patnaik has filed the nomination papers for the Hinjili Assembly seat for upcoming elections. Before filing nominations, the party supremo offered prayer at Tara Tarini Temple in Ganjam district.

After this, the CM is scheduled to address a gathering in Chikiti after filing his nomination papers today. Reportedly, there will be a marathon campaign program in Ganjam district.

Furthermore, on 1st May the Chief Minister will campaign in Khallikot, Kabisuryanagar, Digapahandi and Chhatrapur. He will further visit hanjnagar, Polsara, Sankhemundi and Sorda and conduct rallied on May 3. Likewise, the CM has two public rallies in Gopalpur and Aska on May 6.

It is worth mentioning here that he has contested from Hinjli 5 times and his vote share has never dropped below 65%. In 2000, when he contested for the first time CM had polled 65.35% vote from Hinjli and in 2009, he had polled maximum 76.04% vote.

Hours before filing nomination, the CM shared a video in which he wished BJD Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur, Pranab Prakash Das all the best as he also filed his nominations for the upcoming elections.