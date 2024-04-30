Watch: BJD’s Pranab Prakash Das files nomination for Sambalpur seat, CM Naveen Patnaik wishes him luck

Sambalpur: The candidate of Biju Janta Dal (BJD) for Lok Sabha seat of Sambalpur, Pranab Prakash Das has filed his nominations for the upcoming elections.

Following the filing of nominations, Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished him luck with a video. In the video, he is heard saying, “All the Best Bobby! I am sure you will win.”

It is worth mentioning here that Pranab Prakash Das, also known as Bobby Das, is set to contest elections for Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress’s candidate Nagendra Pradhan.

Notably, the election to the Sambalpur Assembly Constituency is scheduled on May 25. Meanwhile, the BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is set to file the nomination papers for the upcoming elections today. He will file his nominations for the Hinjili Assembly seat.

He visited Tara Tarini Temple at Ganjam district and is set to address a gathering in Chikiti after filing his nomination papers today. Reportedly, there will be a marathon campaign program in Ganjam district.

Furthermore, on 1st May the Chief Minister will campaign in Khallikot, Kabisuryanagar, Digapahandi and Chhatrapur. He will further visit hanjnagar, Polsara, Sankhemundi and Sorda and conduct rallied on May 3. Likewise, the CM has two public rallies in Gopalpur and Aska on May 6.