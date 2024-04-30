Odisha: Assistant Revenue Inspector Reshma Majhi apprehended while taking bribe

Balangir: Officials of Odisha Vigilance today apprehended Reshma Majhi, the Assistant Revenue Inspector & In-charge Revenue Inspector (RI), Belgaon RI Circle under Saintala Tahasil in Balangir district while taking bribe.

The Assistant Revenue Inspector was apprehended along with one Babulal Nanda alias Mantu, a private person, while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000.

Reshma Majhi had asked Nanda to collect the bribe money from a complainant to forward enquiry report in a mutation case in favour of complainant’s relative to Tahasil office, Saintala for issuance of ROR (Land Patta).

The entire bribe money has been recovered from possession of both the accused persons Majhi and Nanda and seized, said sources adding that following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Assistant Revenue Inspector from DA angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No. 10 dt.29.04.2024 U/s 7/12 P. C. Act, 1988 as amended by P.C. Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered.

Investigation is in progress against both the accused persons Majh and Nanda. Detailed report follows.