Temperature rises to 46 degrees in Odisha, Do these to stay safe from scorching heat

Bhubaneswar: The entire State of Odisha is reeling under severe heatwave conditions with mercury rising to new height every alternate day. Today, the maximum day temperature rose to 46 degrees for the first time in Odisha, informed the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While giving the data of the temperatures recorded till 2.30 PM today, the weather department said that Balasore boiled at 46 degrees. This was followed by Bhubaneswar were the mercury rose to 45.4 degrees.

Likewise, Jharsuguda sizzled at 44.2 degrees while Chandbali at 43.6 degrees, the IMD said adding that Rourkela, Sambalpur and Keonjhar witnessed a temperature of 43.2, 43.2 and 43 degree Celsius till 2.30 PM.

Amid such severe heatwave condition, the IMD has issued 12 advises for the people to follow to stay safe from the prevailing scorching heat: