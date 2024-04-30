Temperature rises to 46 degrees in Odisha, Do these to stay safe from scorching heat

Bhubaneswar: The entire State of Odisha is reeling under severe heatwave conditions with mercury rising to new height every alternate day. Today, the maximum day temperature rose to 46 degrees for the first time in Odisha, informed the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).
While giving the data of the temperatures recorded till 2.30 PM today, the weather department said that Balasore boiled at 46 degrees. This was followed by Bhubaneswar were the mercury rose to 45.4 degrees.
Likewise, Jharsuguda sizzled at 44.2 degrees while Chandbali at 43.6 degrees, the IMD said adding that Rourkela, Sambalpur and Keonjhar witnessed a temperature of 43.2, 43.2 and 43 degree Celsius till 2.30 PM.
Amid such severe heatwave condition, the IMD has issued 12 advises for the people to follow to stay safe from the prevailing scorching heat:
- Avoid prolonged heat exposure.
- Wear light weight, light colored, loose, cotton clothes.
- Cover your head: use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours.
- Drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration.
- Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), sugarcane juice, lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to re-hydrate the body.
- Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight during the peak hours.
- Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.
- Increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.
- Pregnant workers and workers with a medical condition should be given additional attention.
- Recognize the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor/ hospital immediately.
- Farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities in sugarcane, summer maize, pulses and other crop and vegetables.
- Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body and avoid highprotein food and do not eat stale food.