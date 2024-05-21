Sambit Patra apologizes for his statement on Lord Jagannath, says will fast for 3 days

Bhubaneswar: BJP’s politician Sambit Patra has apologized for his remark on Lord Jagannath that he said yesterday and that had raised a huge outrage.

In his statement, Sambit Patra said, “Today, I am deeply troubled by the mistake I have made regarding Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji.” “I bow down at the feet of Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath Ji and beg for forgiveness. I will be fasting for the next 3 days to correct my mistake and repent,” he further added.

“Today, on the occasion of Narendra Modi’s arrival in Puri, I had a conversation with many media friends at Puri Badadanda. In this sea of ​​people, while chatting with a media friend, instead of saying ‘Maha Prabhu Sri Jagannath’s Bhakt Modi’, he mistakenly pronounced ‘Modi’s Bhakt is Jagannath’,” Sambit Patra added.

“For this mistake, I apologize at the feet of Lord Sri Jagannath. I will fast for the next three days to atone for this mistake,” he further said.

His statement has been widely criticized across political parties. BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Odisha congress have criticized the statement and demanded an apology.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: