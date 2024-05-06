Naveen Patnaik will take oath as Odisha CM again on June 9, says Karthik Pandian

Nuapada: Chief Minister of Odisha and supremo of Biju Janta Dal (BJD), Naveen Patnaik and star campaigner of the party Karthik Padian are on visit to Bhawanipatna and Khariar today. While addressing public during the election campaigns, 5T chairman Pandian said that the party supremo Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state again on June 9. He claimed that the supremo will swear-in between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm on that very day.

Furthermore, he said that if double engine will rule in the state, Odisha will go back by 20 years. “Only Nabin engine can contribute to the development of Odisha. If opposition wins, they will remove BSKY and implement Ayushman Yojana,” Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian said.

It is worth mentioning here that campaigning for the upcoming elections is on peak in Odisha. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed public in Berhampur and is set to join another public meeting later in Nabarangpur. During the meeting, the PM appealed the public to vote for the party and help them win the elections.

Earlier, CM Naveen Patnaik held campaigns at Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Paralakhemundi. The campaigns was also joined by star campaigner Karthik Pandian.

The party supremo and star campaigner began the campaign at Koraput. After this, they visited Nabarangpur. After completing campaign at Nabarangpur, the BJP supremo visited Rayagada. Likewise, CM Naveen Patnaik and Karthik Pandian continued their campaign at Paralakhemundi.

Also Read: BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik To Hold Marathon Campaigns In Bhawanipatna And Khariar Today