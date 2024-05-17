Below Header Govt Ad

Air India flight collides with tug tractor at Pune airport, 180 passengers on board safe

Pune: A Delhi-bound Air India flight, carrying around 180 passengers, experienced a collision with a tug tractor while taxiing towards the runway at Pune Airport on Thursday and suffered damage, an official said.

“The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe,” an airport official informed ANI.

