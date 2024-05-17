Air India flight collides with tug tractor at Pune airport, 180 passengers on board safe

Pune: A Delhi-bound Air India flight, carrying around 180 passengers, experienced a collision with a tug tractor while taxiing towards the runway at Pune Airport on Thursday and suffered damage, an official said.

“The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe,” an airport official informed ANI.

An Air India flight bound for Delhi experienced a collision with a tug tractor while taxiing towards the runway at Pune Airport yesterday, 16th May. The incident occurred when around 180 passengers were on-board. “The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to… pic.twitter.com/MkxCRDlI2n — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

