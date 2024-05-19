Nimapara MLA and senior leader Samir Ranjan Dash resigns from BJD

Bhubaneswar: The MLA of Nimapara under Odisha’s Puri district, Samir Ranjan Dash has resigned from the Biju Janta Dal (BJD). Sharing a video, the leader said that he has sent his resignation letter to the party supremo Naveen Patnaik.

In the video, he was further heard saying that the party leaders don’t have faith on him and hence he is resigning from the party.

Notably, Samir Dash has been the MLA since 2009. He was election as the MLA of the of Nimapara Assembly Constituency in 2009, 2014 and 2019. However, in 2024, the state’s ruling party didn’t give him the candidate ticket and in place of him Dilip Kumar Nayak is set to contest election from the constituency. For this, the party’s senior leader said that he is disappointed.

It is worth mentioning here that the former minister has been working for BJD since 2006.

Also Read: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik To Visit 2 Constituencies Of Keonjhar District Tomorrow