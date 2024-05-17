Below Header Govt Ad

Adani Electricity unveils new app for hassle-free services

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Adani group have recently launched an app “Adani Electricity” to facilitate online bill payment, lodging complaints and getting a new electricity connection. The app is available on both Google play store and the App Store.

Adani Electricity, a company owned by Adani group, has launched its own app to help users get a hassle-free experience while making payments or filing for complaints or service requests. The app is designed for the consumers of Adani Electricity in Mumbai.

The users can log into their accounts using their account number or contact number. Users can have access to multiple service in the app including checking of bills and making payment. One can also report cases of power outage or malfunctioning meters among other things. This would enable the prospective customers who are desirous of acquiring Adani’s new connections.

Likewise, the app also helps to calculate your monthly energy consumption. It has an Energy Calculator where you can enter your average daily usage of the listed appliances on the calculator and it will provide you with an estimate of your monthly energy/power consumption.

If you face any issue with the app, you can contact the customer care at 19122. You can also file a complaint through WhatsApp at 9594519122.

