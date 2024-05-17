Viral Video: Watch Grizzly Bear catching fish with lightning speed!

The internet is set on fire with a video of a grizzly bear’s amazing fishing prowess going viral on X (formerly Twitter). The clip is collecting many eyes, having already crossed more than 24 million views, due to the intensity of the bear’s prowess.

Uploaded by the popular animal video handle, “@natureisamazing,” the video features a big grizzly bear waiting patiently by a stream. Its focus is unwavering as it spots its prey. In a flash of agility, the bear lunges and snatches a fish from the water with shocking ease. Afterward, the bear casually retires with its prize, leaving viewers in awe at the natural hunting abilities of the bear.

After being shared, the clip has garnered over 1.74 lakh likes on X. Many commenters were quick to express their amazement, showering the video with praise. Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “Such an amazing animal.” Another person wrote, “And the fish is going, “WHAT JUST HAPPENED?”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Just doing bear stuff!” Adding to this, another user wrote, “A skill that wasn’t thought.” A fifth person wrote, “Bro just swiped up his lunch from the River.” Another user said, “That fish must have been the unlucky one.”