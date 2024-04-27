Mother and son die due to lightning strike in Odisha’s Kendrapara district

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, a mother and her son died in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Saturday due to lightning strike. The incident took place in the Janhimula village in Derabish area of the district.

The deceased persons have been identified as 58 year old Sashirekha Barik and her son 27 year old Rabindra Barik of Janhimula.

As per reports, the mother and her son had gone to their farm land today. When both of them were working it started raining accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm.

Unfortunately, a lighting stuck both of them and they were killed on the spot. Later, they were taken to the hospital. However, the doctors there declared them brought dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following death of the mother and the youth.

