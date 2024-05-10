Ola electric patents new electric bike designs, check details here

Ola electric has patented three new electric bikes meant to be launched in the Indian market. The launch is expected to be in the upcoming years and we now have an idea what they will look like.

All the three electric bikes of the company seem practical and are attractive when it comes to design. While two bikes of the Ola’s patented design are muscular and sporty in nature, one looks like a commuter bike. All the three bikes have sharp creases and they offer an angular design. The commuter motorcycle offers twin shock absorbers at the rear. The seating position is quite relaxed and we can see a single-piece seat. The wheel size of the motorcycle is large but the tyre profile is not thick.

On the other hand, the other two motorcycles offer a design which reminds us of KTM 200 Duke and KTM 250 Duke. Both the electric motorcycles offer an aggressive style and a mono suspension at the rear. The tyre profile of both the motorcycles seems to be wide as compared to the first one. While the second and third motorcycle seems to be quite identical, we expect the major difference between them is the range. The other subtle differences seem to be the suspension as well as the handlebar.

Well, it seems that as compared to the electric bike concepts shown by the company nine months back, the design patents are much more improved. We assume the launch and possible production of the motorcycles to be around late 2024 or early 2025.