Sambalpur: The school timings have been changed in Sambalpur district due to extreme heatwave in Odisha said reports in this regard on Thursday.

Reports say that, the Sambalpur District Collector issued instructions. All public and private schools in the district will be open from 6:30 am to 10:30 am.

Likewise, restrictions have been imposed on labourers from working from 11 am to 3.30 pm. Along with this, the District Magistrate has been given orders and reviewed the sunstroke wards in hospitals.

Similarly, local administration has opened a number of places with free drinking water for public and supply water through tanks in areas with drinking water problems. Instructions have been issued to all BDOs, Tahsildars, CDMOs, DEOs and BEOs of the district.

It is further worth mentioning, Odisha continues to reel under severe heat conditions. Heatwave in Odisha is likely to be experience for the next five days said the MeT department in its latest weather bulletin.

The temperature has been rising since 9 am in the morning. The temperature of seven cities was recorded above 41 degrees yesterday. It is expected to increase even more from today. For the next five days no change in weather is predicted.

Further it is worth mentioning that, dry and hot air is blowing in the state from northwest and west direction. With this, the temperature has increased due to the strong rays of the sun.

The weather department has issued a warning for warm nights in Bolangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Malkangiri and Keonjhar in the next 24 hours. The night temperature in these places will be three to four degrees above normal.