Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to reel under severe heat conditions. Heatwave in Odisha is likely to be experience for the next five days said the MeT department in its latest weather bulletin.

The temperature has been rising since 9 am in the morning. The temperature of seven cities was recorded above 41 degrees yesterday. It is expected to increase even more from today. For the next five days no change in weather is predicted.

Further it is worth mentioning that, dry and hot air is blowing in the state from northwest and west direction. With this, the temperature has increased due to the strong rays of the sun.

The weather department has issued a warning for warm nights in Bolangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Malkangiri and Keonjhar in the next 24 hours. The night temperature in these places will be three to four degrees above normal.

The day temperature in the state may increase by two to three degrees Celsius in the next three days. The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Center has also warned of heatwave and warm nights from tomorrow.

The temperature in most parts of the state is estimated to be above 40 degrees till April 6. IMD has issued a warning for more rain. Light to moderate rain is likely at some places under the influence of Kalabaishakhi from April 7 onwards.