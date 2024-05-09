Below Header Govt Ad

IMD issues yellow warning for rain in Odisha including Twin City, check details

IMD issues yellow warning for rain in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for rain in Odisha including Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The IMD said that thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur and Kendrapada it added.

The weatherman further said that thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Angul, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Boudh.

