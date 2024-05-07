Kalbaisakhi in Odisha: Respite from scorching heat as rain lashes state

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has received some relief from the scorching heat after Kalbaisakhi lashed the state. Meanwhile, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rain is likely to intensify in the state from today.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, has further issued orange and yellow warnings for the rainfall activity for next seven days beginning from today.

For today, the weather department has issued orange warning for thunderstorm and lightening to five district and yellow warning to 14 districts.

As per the weather department, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH and Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal.

Likewise, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Koraput.

Meanwhile, Balangir boiled at 44.5 °C as seven places record 43 degree Celsius temperature or above on Monday. With a temperature of 44 °C and 43.5 °C, Titlagarh and Boudh turned out to be the second and third hottest places of the State respectively.

Likewise, four other locations of the State witnessed temperature of or above 43 degree Celsius yesterday. They are Jharsuguda (43.4), Sambalpur (43.4), Bhawanipatna (43) and Bargarh (43). Bhubaneswar reported 39.8 °C while Cuttack City recorded 37.2°C temperatures.