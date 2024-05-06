Balangir boils at 44.5 °C as 7 places record 43 degree Celsius temperature or above

Bhubaneswar: Balangir boiled at 44.5 °C as seven places record 43 degree Celsius temperature or above on Monday, informed Meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar.

With a temperature of 44 °C and 43.5 °C, Titlagarh and Boudh turned out to be the second and third hottest places of the State respectively.

Likewise, four other locations of the State witnessed temperature of or above 43 degree Celsius today. They are Jharsuguda (43.4), Sambalpur (43.4), Bhawanipatna (43) and Bargarh (43)

Similarly, Bhubaneswar reported 39.8 °C while Cuttack City recorded 37.2°C temperatures, informed the weatherman.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued orange and yellow warnings for the rainfall activity for next seven days beginning from 8.30 AM of May 7. With this prediction of the weatherman for rain, the maximum day temperature likely to drop across the State.

Also Read: Courts In Odisha To Remain Closed On Election Days