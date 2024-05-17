Still own an iPhone 7? Then you can get Rs 30,000 from Apple, know how

Here is a piece of good news for those who still own an iPhone 7, you can easily get as much as Rs.30,000 from Apple, read on to know how. In a class action law suit filed against a user, Apple has agreed to give $35 to everyone who owns an iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

However there is a catch, the claim date closes on June 3. In this class action iPhone 7 settlement claim lawsuit filed in 2019 in the US there were several complaints against iPhone 7. The company was sued over the ‘loop disease’ audio issue.

It is worth mentioning here that, when the case was heard Apple had denied all the allegations. but later it agreed to a settlement. The parties agreed to a $35 million settlement mutually. On how to claim the amount, Apple has sent email notices or postcards to the iPhone users who qualify. Consumers can also call 1-833-633-0343 or write to Tabak v. Apple Class Action Administrator, 1650 Arch St., Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103, according to the settlement website.

The iPhone 7 settlement claim lawsuit was originally filed by plaintiffs in 2019 by Joseph Casillas and De’ Jhontai Banks. Both of them had purchased iPhone 7 in 2017 and alleged that they started having issues with the devices in 2018. They then filed a suit in 2019 against the California based tech giant.

Following the class action law suit, consumers who bought iPhone models between September 16, 2016 to January 3, 2023 are eligible to get the said compensation. People who reported the issue but didn’t pay for repairs can receive up to $125, further said reports in this regard.

So go ahead and claim your reward since the last date of claim is nearing, it is June 3.