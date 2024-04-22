Kalabaisakhi in Odisha, respite from severe heatwave expected

Bhubaneswar: Kalabaisakhi in Odisha, said the latest report of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar on Monday. The rain due to the kalabaisakhi is expected to bring some respite from the severe heatwave under which the entire state is suffering.

Reports say that during this period, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH is also very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj. The Kalabaisakhi in Odisha is likely to bring a much needed relief to the people of the state.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower also has been forecasted over the districts of South Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj & dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.