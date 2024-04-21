Odisha govt announces summer vacation for SC, ST residential schools from today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly announced summer vacation for the SC and ST residential schools across the State from today.

The State government announced the summer vacation for SC and ST residential schools in view of the scorching heatwave conditions prevailing across the State.

As per the announcement, the hostels and messes of the SC and ST residential schools will remain open till April 27 so that the students who are from faraway places can get time to make plan accordingly for their journey to home.

The SC and ST residential schools and hostels will reopen on June 19, said sources.

Hours ago, the State government announced summer vacation for all government, government-aided and private schools from April 25 in view of the severe heatwave conditions across the state. As per the announcement, there will be morning classes will be held from 6.30 AM to 10.30 AM for three days between April 22 and April 24, 2024.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha government had on April, 17 announced that all schools in the state will be closed from April 18 to April 20 due to severe heatwave prediction by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The decision to announce early summer vacation was taken after the weather department further predicted scorching heat in the coming days with temperature crossing the 45-degree Celsius mark in some places.

