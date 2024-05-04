Kalabaisakhi in Odisha in the next 24hrs, rain predicted from May 6

Bhubaneswar: In the next 24 hours, there is a chance of Kalabaisakhi in Odisha along with thunderstorms in some of the coastal districts. In the next two days rain is expected. There is a possibility that the temperature will drop by three to five degrees in many parts of the state due to the rain effect.

However from April, rainfall will start in almost all parts of the state, informed the Meteorological Department. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature may decrease by three to four degrees in some places.

However, the summer heat will continue in interior Odisha on April 4. Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Boudh, Balangir, Sonpur, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda will experience severe summer heat.

The Meteorological Department has estimated that there will be Kalabaisakhi in Odisha and rain in some parts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput. For today, the weather department has issued yellow warning for 10 districts of Odisha. These districts include Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh.

Here is the X post shared by the MeT Department:

