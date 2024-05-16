GT Force unveils new range of Electric Scooters: Price starts at Rs 55,555

GT Force, an Indian Electric Scooter manufacturer, has introduced its latest range of Electric Scooters in the Indian Market. The new electric scooter range includes four models: GT Vegas, GT Ryd Plus, GT One Plus Pro, and GT Drive Pro. Prices for the lineup range from Rs 55,555 to Rs 84,555 (Ex-Showroom). It also offers a 5-year or 60,000 km warranty for the e-scooter line.

The new models were designed to meet the needs of diverse urban drivers, including college students, office goers, and gig workers, the company said.

GT Vegas price, features

The GT Vegas stands out for its dynamic characteristics in the low-speed EV category. Equipped with a highly isolated BLDC motor and a 15 kWh lithium-ion battery, it guarantees optimal performance and efficiency. With a range of 70 km and a maximum speed of 25 kmph, the GT Vegas promises smooth and reliable driving. Priced at Rs 55,555, the GT Vegas is available in Red, Orange, and Gray colors, with a warranty of 5 years or 60,000 km.

GT Ryd Plus price, features

Moving on, we have the GT Ryd Plus which features a sleek design and is powered by a robust 2.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The company claims a range of 95 km for the vehicle. Furthermore, this scooter comes with the same set of features and the same Vegas engine configuration. The GT Ryd Plus is priced at Rs 65,555 and is available in Blue, Silver, and Gray colors.

GT One Plus, GT Drive Pro price, features

For those who like high speeds, GT Force offers the GT Oneplus and GT Drive Pro. The GT Oneplus has a high speed of 70 mph and a high load capacity. GT Oneplus has a saddle height of 800 mm, a ground clearance of 210 mm, and a weight of 80 kg. The GT Oneplus Pro is priced at Rs 76,555 in the market and is available in Blue, White, Red, and Brown colors.

The GT Drive Pro offers similar specifications as the GT Oneplus, priced at Rs 84,555.

GT Force offers several models to meet different needs, at competitive prices. With this, GT Force hopes to meet the preferences of its consumers and contribute to the sustainability of driving through the mass introduction of Electric Scooters in the Indian market.