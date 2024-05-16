Suffering constipation during summer, here’s how to cure it at home

Due to factors like dehydration and dietary changes, constipations can be a bit more troublesome during summer. Here are some remedies to cure it at home:

Lemon Water

Dehydration is common during summer season. Here, lemon water plays an important role. Lemon water helps hydrate the body and stimulates bowel movements. The critic acid content in it aids digestion and encourages the production of bile. This helps soften stools.

Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe Vera juice has natural laxative properties that relax the digestive tract and promote bowel regularity. This juice further reduces inflammation in the intestines.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is a natural electrolyte-rich beverage. It helps hydrate the body and regulate bowel movements. Coconut water also contains fibre and enzymes that helps in digestion.

Fennel Seeds

These seeds contain compounds that relax the muscles of the digestive tract and relieve constipation. Fennel seeds also help in reducing bloating and gas.

Mint Tea

Mint tea has antispasmodic properties. This relaxes the muscles of the digestive tract and alleviates constipation. Mint tea also helps relieve bloating and indigestion.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are rich in soluble fibre. These fibres help to absorb water and form a gel-like substance in the intestines, promoting bowel movements. It further helps to regulate blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation.

Yogurt

Yogurt has probiotic, which are beneficial bacteria that promote gut health and regularize bowel movement. It also helps to restore the balance of gut flora. You can eat one serving of plain yogurt daily.

Sesame Seeds

Sesame seed are highly rich in fibre, which adds bulk to the stool and promotes bowel movement. These seeds also contain natural oils that lubricate the intestines. You can chew a tablespoon of raw sesame seeds thoroughly or sprinkle them on salads.