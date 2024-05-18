Want to lose weight and boost confidence at the same time, try 75 Hard challenge, Know all about it

The 75 Hard Challenge recently went viral over the internet, where starting from younger people to older ones following it. It is said to be one of the effective challenge to lose weight and boost confidence at the same time.

Notably, this challenge was created in 2019 by entrepreneur Andy Frisella. The 75 Hard Challenge is described as a “transformative mental toughness program”. Let’s know what this challenge is all about and how to do it.

This challenge offers a clear roadmap, promoting healthy habits through exercise, hydration, nutrition, learning, and progress tracking. It further fosters discipline, resilience, and accountability, leading to significant physical and mental transformation.

The 75 Hard Challenge is a fitness regimen that demands dedication primarily, including diet and exercise, for 75 days. It has some simple rules one needs to follow for 75 days straight. These include:

Stick to a diet. It can be a diet of your choice, but it must be structured and healthy.

Drink a gallon of water (nearly 4 liters of water) every day.

No cheat meals or alcohol for 75 days consecutively.

Exercise twice a day for 45 minutes each time, with at least one session happening outside.

Read 10 pages of a book every day. The books should be non-fiction and focus on self-improvement. Audiobooks do not count.

Take a progress picture every day.

Pros of 75 Hard Challenge:

This harcore challenge helps in managing weight loss, boost confidence and promote personal growth. 75 Hard Challenge nurtures healthy habits like:

Strict dieting

Regular exercise

Hydration

Personal growth activities.

Side-effects of 75 Hard Challenge:

With many pros, the challenge has some cons also including

Overtraining risks

Dietary rigidity

Time demands

Burnout

Before doing the challenge it is important to understand your body and find balance to ensure safety and sustainability.