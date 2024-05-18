Hardcore Maoist killed in Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

Malkangiri: A hardcore Maoist has been killed in Odisha Chhattisgarh border near Malkangiri district said reports on Saturday. According to reports, there has been a huge success to the police. A hardcore Maoist has been killed in police encounter.

A hard-core Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire during a search operation in Tetrai forest of Sukhma district. The search operation is continuing on the suspicion that the Maoists are hiding.

According to the information of Sukma SP Kiran Chouhan, the district police and DRG Jawan raided the Tolnai forest after receiving information from a special source. It is said that the details will be given after the search operation.

At least nine Maoists including two women and seven men surrendered before police in Odisha’s Boudh district on May 8. As per sources, these Maoists are from KKBN Mao Division and hail from Mullera area of Chhattisgarh.

Revealing about the reason behind them surrendering, the Maoists said that women cadres were sexually harassed, and they were asked to loot money from people, harvest ganja and other illegal things. They didn’t like doing so, that’s why they surrendered before the police.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a hardcore Maoist surrendered before Odisha police in the presence of Southern division IG Jai Narayan Pankaj and Kandhamal SP Shubhendu Kumar Patra.

The surrendered Maoist has been identified as Samay Madkam, a member of the Divisional Committee Member (DCM) of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) Division.

According to police, Madkam joined the Kistaram Area Committee, Sitanadi LOS, Udanti LOS, Mainpur LGS, Dharmabandhan Platoon in Nuapada-Chhattisgarh border, 8th Company in KKBN Division in 2005 and now surrendered as the Commander of 1st platoon in 8th company of the division.

Madkam is involved in a series of offences and violent activities against the State. There are at least 17 number of cases against him in Kandhamal, Boudh and Nuapada districts. He is also likely to have more such cases in the bordering state of Chhattisgarh.