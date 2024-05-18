Blackstone Mine Collapse In Odisha: bodies of 2 workers found

Jajpur: In the blackstone mine collapse in Odisha, the rescue personnel have found the bodies of two workers in the pile of rubble. Earlier in the morning today, the machinery had been recovered but the workers were not found.

At least one person died while many are suspected to be trapped after a blackstone mine collapsed in Jajpur district of Odisha on Thursday. The incident occurred at the Dankari hills under Dharmashala tehsil of the district.

According to sources, work was underway when due to some reason, the soil caved in. It is suspected that the labourers working at the mine have been left inside due to the landslide of large rocks from the hill. The locals present at the scene rushed to the spot and informed police immediately.

On receiving information about the incident, fire service personnel and police reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The personnel yesterday recovered one labourer’s body while rescue operation for other trapped labourers is underway.

Reportedly, Dharmashala Tehsil officials and NDRF team are on the spot. Further rescue operation is underway. More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar instance yesterday, three labourers died in Jajpur district of Odisha as soil caved in on them during pipeline construction. The contractual labourers died while they were digging the ground and the soil caved in on them. The labourers were asphyxiated and breathed their last.

The incident took place in Rahasa village under Kapila panchayat of Binjarpur police station limits. The labourers were contractual and were associated with a company.