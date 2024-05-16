Two killed, three injured after a speeding BMW rammed an e-rickshaw in Noida

Noida: Atleast two people were killed and three others were severely injured after a speeding BMW rammed an e-rickshaw in Noida’s Sector 24 area today. Two occupants of the car have been taken into custody while the third one is on the run.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Mustafa (50), and Rashmi, a 25-year-old staff nurse at Metro hospital.

The e-rickshaw was carrying five passengers when it was hit by the speeding BMW from behind.

“This morning at around 6 am, an e-rickshaw was hit from behind by a BMW car under police station Sector 24. 5 people were injured in the accident and were taken to hospital. Two people were declared dead,” senior police official Manish Mishra said, reported news agency ANI.

The three injured were rushed to the hospital and stated to be in stable condition, police said.

Another accused is still on the run and efforts are on to catch him.