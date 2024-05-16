4 police officers transferred for dereliction of duties during Khallikote violence

Khallikote: In connection with the Khallikote violence as many as four police officers have been transferred said latest reports in this regard.

After the severe election violence in Khallikote of Ganjam district in Odisha, the CM has condemned the act. As many as eight people have been arrested in connection to the violence.

There has been election related violence in Khallikote of Ganjam district in Odisha in which one person has been killed and as many as seven have been injured. Various political circles are active for the election. Meanwhile, political violence has been seen in Sri Krishna Sharanpur under the Khallikote police station limits.

As the police did not take any action against the accused in this incident, the road was blocked in front of the Khallikote police station on behalf of the families of the deceased and the injured.