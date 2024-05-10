Below Header Govt Ad

IMD issues rain and thunderstorm warning for 18 districts including Cuttack-Bhubaneswar

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
rain warning for 18 districts of odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Duty Officer of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar today issued light to moderate rain and thunderstorm warning for 18 districts of Odisha.

The weatherman said, “Light to moderate rain/ tunderstorm likely to affect some parts of districts of Malkangir, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Khandamal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar within next three hours.”

“Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm with gusty surface wind speed reaching  30- 40 kmph, likely to affect some parts of districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Khurda including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack including Cuttack City, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Balangir within next three hours,” it added.

Meanwhile, people are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places protect from lightning strike.

Subadh Nayak 11455 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

