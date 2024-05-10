IMD issues rain and thunderstorm warning for 18 districts including Cuttack-Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Duty Officer of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar today issued light to moderate rain and thunderstorm warning for 18 districts of Odisha.

The weatherman said, “Light to moderate rain/ tunderstorm likely to affect some parts of districts of Malkangir, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Khandamal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar within next three hours.”

“Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30- 40 kmph, likely to affect some parts of districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Khurda including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack including Cuttack City, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Balangir within next three hours,” it added.

Meanwhile, people are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places protect from lightning strike.