Huge amount of intoxicants seized in Odisha’s Padampur, 4 arrested

Padampur: In massive breakthrough, a huge amount of intoxicating substances have been seized in Padampur of Odisha’s Bargarh district. The cops have also arrested four people in connection with this.

Notably, as election is approaching, raids are being conducted in different parts of the state. These raid are conducted to put a check on illegal activities. Meanwhile, while conducting patrolling on Sunday evening, Padampur cops seized massive amount of intoxicants.

According to sources, the cops have seized over 1,400 drug injections, over a thousand intoxicating pills and 52 cough-syrups. Additionally, the cops have four people including the prime accused Rakesh Nayak in this connection.

Earlier, police seized over Rs 24 lakh cash from a vehicle during checking ahead of election in Keonjhar district.

According to reports, Barbil police waylaid a car bearing registration number OD 02B FF 7778 during checking at Bhadrasahi Chhak and inspected it during which they seized Rs 20 lakh stashed in two bags inside the car.

Police detained one Abinash Kumar Mishra and the car driver Hemant Singh Rathore for interrogation. They informed that the money belongs to a transport company called Pawan Transport. They withdrew the money from Joda branch of ICI Bank and were taking it to Koida office.

Also Read: Fishermen Asked Not To Enter Sea For 3 Days From Today Due To Kalbaisakhi In Odisha