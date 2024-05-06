Fishermen asked not to enter sea for 3 days from today due to Kalbaisakhi in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has asked fishermen to not to enter sea for next three days due to swell waves in effect of Kalbaisakhi in Odisha.

“Fishermen and coastal population are alerted to be cautious on possible surging of waves (gushing of sea water) intermittently in the near shore/beach region, particularly in the low lying areas and during high tide/spring tide phases,” the IMD said.

“Small vessels may ply nearshore with due caution. Boats may be anchored at a fair distance from each other, to avoid collision and damage. Operational/ Recreational activities at beach/ near-shore, with due care,” it added.

It is worth mentioning here that the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, has predicted that due to the effect of Kalbaisakhi, thunderstorm and rain are likely to lash 19 districts of Odisha today.

According to the weather department, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Kalahandi today.

As per the weather department, this weather is likely to continue for upcoming four to five days. Meanwhile, yesterday, temperature rose to 43 degree Celsius and above at 12 places in Odisha with Titilagarh being the hottest place of the state as it boiled at 45°C.