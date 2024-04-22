Ganja seized in Bhubaneswar, 5 expensive cars, 2 motorcycles taken into custody

Bhubaneswar: STF with the assistance of Kandhamal Police conducted raid at Tikabali and apprehended the absconding Ganja peddler said reports. The arrested has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Digal of Maytri Vihar area in Bhubaneswar.

In this case on contraband Ganja 52 Kg along with one Santro Car was seized from the conscious possession of accused person Bikram Digal (elder brother of the above noted accused person) while both were carrying the contraband Ganja.

The above noted accused person absconded from the spot. Earlier one accused person that is the younger brother of the accused person identified as Bikram Digal was arrested from Bhubaneswar and forwarded to the court.



Though the seized quantity is less but it was found that they are the part of a big racket and were involved in illegal contraband business since last three years. They basically belong to Kandhamal which is a major cultivation area of Cannabis (Ganja) and also a hotbed of Naxalism in Odisha. The accused persons used to collect contraband Ganja from Kandhamal and Boudh area.



They disclosed that they used to transport Ganja in good cars and not in big vehicles or trucks as cars are less suspected by the law enforcement agencies. Mostly there would be ladies/ children would also be sitting in that car as it gives impression to police that family members are travelling and not the Ganja traffickers.

It has come to notice that in the particular basti/ area of Bhubaneswar large numbers of people from Kandhamal are staying and many others could also be involved in the Ganja trafficking. This aspect is being analyzed and is under surveillance.

Their connections with other inter-district and inter-state drug traffickers are being scrutinized. Their possible connections with Naxals/ Sympathizers in the Kandhamal Boudh will also be scrutinized. Many surrendered Naxals and the seized documents have indicated that there is a deep nexus with Naxals and Cannibis (Ganja) cultivation.



They have earned huge amount of money and had purchased at least five costly vehicles and two costly motorcycles whose costs would be more than 50 lakhs have been seized and steps are being taken for forfeiture of the same.

A thorough financial investigation under section 68 of NDPS Act has been initiated. As per the NDPS act all the properties (movable and immovable) earned out of crime proceeds in the last six years would be seized and a proposal will be moved to the competent authority Kolkata (quasi judicial authority under NDPS Act) for permanent forfeiture of the seized/ frozen property.

Earlier, the above noted accused was arrested in a rape case of Phulbani Sadar PS Case No.12/2023 and forwarded to the court. Further detailed reports awaited.