Ganja worth Rs 60 lakh seized in Odisha’s Koraput district

Koraput: At least six quintals of Ganja (Cannabis) was seized in Godiput forest under Padua police limits of Odisha’s Koraput district.

According to sources, the Padua police received information regarding massive ganja trafficking in Godiput forest. Acting swiftly on the information, the cops conducted raid in the area. During the raid, they recovered nearly six quintals of ganja in sacks. However, taking the advantage of darkness in the forest, the ganja mafia fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, the cops are yet to ascertain owner of the ganja and where it was being trafficked. Primary investigation suggest that the cannabis was being transported to other state.

Following the incident, the Padua police has filed the case in NDPS and further investigation into the matter is underway. More detailed reports are awaited.

Earlier, the Malkangiri police busted ganja trafficking in this district of Odisha in an innovative way. As per sources, three youths were tied up by Malkangari police. He had tied up the special packet on his body while smuggling the ganja. 38 kgs of ganja was seized.

While Orkel police station was patrolling, three young men were standing near Chittarakonda road. However, seeing the police, they started running. The police immediately arrested them and after checking, they were found to be in possession of ganja.

These youths prepared a special packet and tied ganja to their bodies. The police seized 38 kgs of cannabis from them and arrested them and forwarded them to the court.