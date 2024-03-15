Bhubaneswar: On Friday, there was a face-off between police and samiti sabhyas in Bhubaneswar near the Sishu bhawan area. Reports further said that the protesters broke the barricade and entered the area.

Reports say that, the Samiti sabhyas expressed their displeasure over the low salary increase. Members from different districts came and gathered in the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

They protested that they were given less salary than the Sarpanch and demanded office for them in the Panchayat office.

Further a 12- hour Bhadrak bandh observed on Friday said reliable reports in this regard said reliable reports. Barpada Engineering College corruption case has been closed.

Bhadrak bandh has been observed by Barpada Development Forum. A 12-hour Bhadrak bandh is being observed today to demand the expulsion of Prafulla Samal’s family from the college board and the destruction of the society.

College staff, local development forum and Bhadrak Manch are observing bandh at Banta square. A bandh call has been issued today from 6 am to 6 pm. The Bhadrak Civil Protection Forum and Barpada Development Forum have blocked the road with picketing at the Banta square.

Due to the closure, the supermarket lanes are closed. Due to fear of some violence regarding this shutdown call, three platoons of police force have been deployed in different places in Bhadrak city, said reliable reports.

