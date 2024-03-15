Bhadrak bandh observed for removal of Prafulla Samal from Barpada Engineering College board

Bhadrak: A 12- hour Bhadrak bandh observed on Friday said reliable reports in this regard said reliable reports. Barpada Engineering College corruption case has been closed.

Bhadrak bandh has been observed by Barpada Development Forum. A 12-hour Bhadrak bandh is being observed today to demand the expulsion of Prafulla Samal’s family from the college board and the destruction of the society.

College staff, local development forum and Bhadrak Manch are observing bandh at Banta square. A bandh call has been issued today from 6 am to 6 pm. The Bhadrak Civil Protection Forum and Barpada Development Forum have blocked the road with picketing at the Banta square.

Due to the closure, the supermarket lanes are closed. Due to fear of some violence regarding this shutdown call, three platoons of police force have been deployed in different places in Bhadrak city, said reliable reports.

MLA Prafulla Samal’s son Prayaskanti questioned by ED for 17 hours, said reliable reports in this regard on March 6, 2024.

The questioning was relating to the Barpada Engineering College 20 Crore Scam. However, Prayaskanti Samal did not answer the questions of the media after the and said that he has been summoned again.

MLA Prafulla Samal’s son Prayaskanti appeared before the ED on Tuesday. Prafulla’s son Prayaskanti questioned by ED in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier on February 28, MLA Prafulla Samal has appeared before the ED in relation to land scam case in Odisha. Earlier on February 17, MLA Prafulla Samal and his son in land scam case in Odisha, the ED had summoned both of them.