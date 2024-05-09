Looter along with two receivers arrested in Cuttack district, cash and valuables seized

Cuttack: A habitual looter along with two receivers was arrested in Nischintakoili Police station area of Cuttack district and seized cash and valuables from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohasin Khan of Gangeswar in Salepur area, Ajay Kumar Sahu of Manitri village and Malaya Prusty of Bhatimunda village.

The Nischintakoili Police initiated an investigation after one Kishor Behera filed a complaint following a robbery at his father-in-law’s house at Ramrang village on May 6.

In course of probe, police interrogated Mohasin Khan after suspecting his involvement in the loot. However, during interrogation he confessed to have looted from Kishor’s father-in-law’s house. Besides, he also informed the cops about looting cash and valuables from different houses and temples in the locality.

Mohasin Khan also informed the police that he used to sell the looted valuables to Ajay Kumar Sahu and Malaya Prusty. Based, on his inputs, cops conducted raids and arrested them and seized Rs 51,900 and valuables including gold, and copper puja items and utensils used in temples from their possessions.

All the three persons were forwarded to the court following their arrest, informed sources at the police. Further probe into the case is underway.