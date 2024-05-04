Hyundai Alcazar facelift gets slightly delayed for Indian market

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift that was expected to launch in the middle of this year has been postponed by a few months. The three row SUV was spotted while testing on the roads multiple times and now it is reported that it will be launched around September-October. The facelift Alcazar will get similar update as compared to the Hyundai Creta facelift.

The Hyundai Alcazar does not have more than 1500 units average selling per month. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta has quite impressive monthly sales figure of above 10,000 units. According to sources, the Alcazar old stocks are yet to be cleared and Hyundai has pushed hard the dealerships to clear that.

The changes that will be offered in the new Alcazar will be quite similar as compared to the new Creta. A split headlamp headlamp set-up is expected on the Alcazar. It is expected to be accompanied by refreshed front grille as well as bumper. At the rear the SUV is expected to get connected wraparound tail-lamps. Well, it is expected that the Hyundai Alcazar will not have stark differences with the refreshed Creta.

In the interior of the Alcazar facelift, we are likely to get a new dashboard from the facelift Creta. This means that we get new connected-screen layout. The Alcazar like earlier variant will be available in 6 as well as 7 seater configurations. The ADAS suite that is offered on the updated Creta is likely to found in Alcazar facelift too.

When it comes to the engine of the hatchback, we will get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 160hp power. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine will produce 116hp power. The engine and gearbox combination that are offered in the current model is expected to be carried forward to the facelift variant.

In India, the Hyundai Alcazar competes with the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus as well as Mahindra XUV700.

