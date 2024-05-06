Worker killed after being hit by company’s vehicle in Kendrapada district, family stages protest

Kendrapada: In a tragic incident, a male worker died after being hit by the vehicle of the company he was working for in Mahakalpada of Odisha’s Kendrapada district.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Anjan Mallik was working late at night at the Jambu-Marsaghai Canal road when a vehicle hit him. In this, Anjan died on the spot.

Following the incident, the family of the deceased has staged protest demanding compensation for his demise. On receiving information about the incident, Mahakalpada police reached the spot and initiated efforts to control the situations.

The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

In a similar instance, at least three persons sustained critical injures after a pick-up van reportedly hit Jajpur Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan’s vehicle on NH-16 near Barabati Chhaka of Jajpur district.

Sources said that the Jajpur Collector’s vehicle bearing registration number -OD 34 J 9595- was returning to Jajpur from Bhubaneswar. In the meantime, a pick-up van (OD 05B R 7802), which was going at a very high speed hit the Collector’s vehicle from behind after hitting a biker.

The mishap was so severe that both the vehicle were damaged while three persons including the driver of pick-up van sustained critical injures, said sources adding that Jajpur Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan was not present in the vehicle when it met with the accident.