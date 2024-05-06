iQoo Z9x 5G design revealed ahead of launch in India on May 16

iQoo has confirmed the India launch date of the new iQoo Z9x 5G smartphone along with the design and availability details. The iQoo Z9x 5G was recently spotted on the company website. According to the company, the smartphone will be launched in India on May 16. The device recently made its debut in the Chinese market.

Nipun Marya, the CEO of iQoo India CEO has also revealed that the device will be coming to India on May 16 and will be offered in a light green colour option with a feather-like pattern. The upcoming handset looks similar to the Chinese version. The Indian variant will likely come with similar specifications as its Chinese model as well.

Maryamade the announcement via post on X (formerly Twitter) with a picture of the phone showcasing the back design. The poster shows the device in a light green colour option with a feather-like pattern. It sports a squarish, slightly raised camera module with rounded edges at the top left corner. The camera module houses two lenses and an LED flash unit. At the right side, it houses the power button and volume rockers.

The Chinese version of the iQoo Z9x 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and features a 6.72-inch 120Hz LCD display. The smartphone draws power from a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The handset sports a 50-megapixel AI-backed dual camera setup at the rear and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at front. It boots Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

Moreover, iQoo has confirmed that the iQoo Z9x 5G will be available for sale via Amazon. Currently, we don’t have other specification details abot the device but we will likely get them soon as the launch date inches closer. Lets wait and see.

