BJD announces 40 star campaigners, VK Pandian to campaign for the first time

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced its 40 star campaigners for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha.
Party president and CM Naveen Patnaik is in the top of the list of the 40 star campaigners, followed by main election strategist VK Pandian, who will campaign for election for the first time.
Pranab Prakash “Bobby” Das, the party’s Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur seat, has also been listed as the star campaigner and is in the third place of the list.
The conch party has announced the following 40 star campaigners for the first two phases of the four phases of the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha. The voting for the first phase in Odisha will be held on May 13 and second phase on May 20.
- Naveen Patnaik
- Karik Pandian
- Pranab Prakash Das
- Debi Prasad Mishra
- Ranedra Pratap Misha
- Chandra Sekhar Sahu
- Ashok Chandra Panda
- Snehangini Chhura
- Niranjan Pujari
- Pratap Jena
- Pratak Keshari Deb
- Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak
- Arun Kumar Sahoo
- Sanjaya Kumar Das Burma
- Pradmanav Behera
- Pradip Kumar Amat
- Bhaskar Rao
- Subash Singh
- Sasmit Patra
- Manas Ranjan Mangaraj
- Niranjan Bishi
- Mamata Mahanta
- Muzibulla Khan (Muna)
- Sulata Deo
- Rabindra Kumar Jena
- Sarojin Hembram
- Sushanta Singh
- Pritiranjan Gharai
- Pranab Kumar Balabantaray
- Chiranjib Miswal
- Ramesh Chandra Majhi
- Sudhir Kumar Samal
- Byomakesh Ray
- Devi Ranjan Tripathy
- Bijay Nayak
- Srimayee Sweta Snigdha Mishra
- Nizamuddin
- Iswar Panigrahi
- Amersh Jena
- Elina Das