BJD announces 40 star campaigners, VK Pandian to campaign for the first time

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced its 40 star campaigners for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha.

Party president and CM Naveen Patnaik is in the top of the list of the 40 star campaigners, followed by main election strategist VK Pandian, who will campaign for election for the first time.

Pranab Prakash “Bobby” Das, the party’s Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur seat, has also been listed as the star campaigner and is in the third place of the list.

The conch party has announced the following 40 star campaigners for the first two phases of the four phases of the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha. The voting for the first phase in Odisha will be held on May 13 and second phase on May 20.