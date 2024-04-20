BJD announces 40 star campaigners, VK Pandian to campaign for the first time

Odisha
BJD announces 40 star campaigners

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced its 40 star campaigners for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha.

Party president and CM Naveen Patnaik is in the top of the list of the 40 star campaigners, followed by main election strategist VK Pandian, who will campaign for election for the first time.

Pranab Prakash “Bobby” Das, the party’s Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur seat, has also been listed as the star campaigner and is in the third place of the list.

The conch party has announced the following 40 star campaigners for the first two phases of the four phases of the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha. The voting for the first phase in Odisha will be held on May 13 and second phase on May 20.

  1. Naveen Patnaik
  2. Karik Pandian
  3. Pranab Prakash Das
  4. Debi Prasad Mishra
  5. Ranedra Pratap Misha
  6. Chandra Sekhar Sahu
  7. Ashok Chandra Panda
  8. Snehangini Chhura
  9. Niranjan Pujari
  10. Pratap Jena
  11. Pratak Keshari Deb
  12. Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak
  13. Arun Kumar Sahoo
  14. Sanjaya Kumar Das Burma
  15. Pradmanav Behera
  16. Pradip Kumar Amat
  17. Bhaskar Rao
  18. Subash Singh
  19. Sasmit Patra
  20. Manas Ranjan Mangaraj
  21. Niranjan Bishi
  22. Mamata Mahanta
  23. Muzibulla Khan (Muna)
  24. Sulata Deo
  25. Rabindra Kumar Jena
  26. Sarojin Hembram
  27. Sushanta Singh
  28. Pritiranjan Gharai
  29. Pranab Kumar Balabantaray
  30. Chiranjib Miswal
  31. Ramesh Chandra Majhi
  32. Sudhir Kumar Samal
  33. Byomakesh Ray
  34. Devi Ranjan Tripathy
  35. Bijay Nayak
  36. Srimayee Sweta Snigdha Mishra
  37. Nizamuddin
  38. Iswar Panigrahi
  39. Amersh Jena
  40. Elina Das

