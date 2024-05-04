Vijay Devarakonda announces upcoming untitled film with director Ravi Kiran Kola

Mumbai: Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, who was recently seen in the romantic action drama ‘The Family Star’, is joining forces with director Ravi Kiran Kola for his upcoming film.

The yet-to-be-titled film will see Vijay reunite with producer Dil Raju after ‘The Family Star’.

On Saturday, Ravi Kiran Kola dropped a picture on X in which he could be seen posing with Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju. In the photo, Vijay can be seen donning a black T-shirt and green cap.

The director wrote, “It’s time for our vicious dynamite to be lit. It’s time now, to make our vision a reality. @TheDevarakonda *fire and hug face emojis). Let’s wreck havoc, you and I. @SVC_official #DilRaju garu #Sirish garu.#SVC59. Together we WILL deliver a promising film. See you on 9th. Until next time.”

It’s time for our Vicious Dynamite to be lit. It’s time now, to make our vision a reality. @TheDevarakonda 🔥🤗. Let’s wreck havoc, you and I. @SVC_official #DilRaju garu #Sirish garu 🤗🤗.#SVC59 Together we WILL deliver a promising film. See you on 9th. Until next time. pic.twitter.com/rmNnj4aY3r — Ravi Kiran Kola (@storytellerkola) May 4, 2024



The film marks Vijay’s first rural action drama.

Meanwhile, Vijay will next be seen in ‘VD 12’, in which he is reportedly playing a cop.