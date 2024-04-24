Achyuta Samanta conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree by JV Women’s University

Bhubaneswar: Noted educationist and social reformer Dr Achyuta Samanta on Wednesday was conferred the honorary Doctorate of Science degree by JV Women’s University, Jaipur at the 14th convocation ceremony.

This marks Dr Samanta’s 57th honorary doctorate, acknowledging his significant contributions to education, social service, and women’s empowerment.

While Dr Samanta attended the event virtually, his representative received the honor on his behalf from the university. Retired IPS officer and former Lieutenant Governor Puducherry Dr Kiran Bedi was the chief guest on the occasion.

This is the first time that Samanta has received such an honour from a women’s university.

Expressing his gratitude to the university, Dr Samanta dedicated the award to his mother Nilimarani, and all the women faculties and women administrative staff of KISS and KIIT.