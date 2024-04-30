Odisha: Ex-Statistical Assistant sentenced to rigorous imprisonment

Bhubaneswar: Durga Charan Sarangi, the Ex-Statistical Assistant, O/o DI of Schools, Bhubaneswar (Retired) has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case. Earlier, he was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

Sarangi has been sentenced to a rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act,1988.

He was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting bribe from a functionary of a privately managed school for accepting the prescribed forms of students of the school and to issue admit cards for appearing in the Board & Scholarship examination.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Durga Charan Sarang following his conviction.