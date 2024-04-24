BJD shows strength in Baliguda, Kandhamal MP candidate Achyuta Samanta campaigns

Baliguda: The State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today showed its strength in Baliguda while party’s Kandhamal MP candidate Dr. Achyuta Samanta and Baliguda MLA candidate Chakramani Kanhar campaigned for the upcoming election with thousands of BJD workers, Biju lovers and supporters.

Both Achyuta Samanta and Chakramani Kanhar with thousands of supporters took out a huge bike rally from the Baliguda BJD office. They visited the Patakhanda Temple and Baraladevi Temple took the blessings of the deities and started their election campaigns.

Later, thousands of party workers in a bike rally led by BJD’s block president Tuna Das received Achyuta Samanta and Chakramani Kanhar from Gandhi Chhaka in Baliguda. They campaigned for the duo and covered around 30 Kms including in Baliguda Town, K. Nuagaon and Sarangada and then took part in a conference organised by the party workers.

More than 8000 BJD workers participated in the conference and took a resolution to make Achyuta Samanta and Chakramani Kanhar victorious by voting them in large number in the upcoming election.

Later, in a mega joining programme, more than 1000 BJP and Congress workers from 4 blocks, including former BJP block chairman Lalit Patra joined BJD in the presence of Samanta.

